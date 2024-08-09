French titan Wembanyama ready to leave blood on court in Olympic gold bout versus Team USA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Paris Olympics host France arranges a date with destiny in men's basketball, locking horns with Team USA in a Tokyo final rematch, this time with 7-foot-4 youngster Victor Wembanyama leading the way

PARIS, France – France power forward Victor Wembanyama said on Thursday, August 8, that he was ready to leave blood on the court in the men’s gold medal game at the Paris Olympics, where the hosts will face the United States in a Tokyo Games final rematch.

The towering Wembanyama, who plays for San Antonio Spurs in the NBA, appeared in front of reporters with a scratch on his neck that had begun to bleed and stain his white jersey after France clinched a spot in their second consecutive Olympic final with a 73-69 win over Germany.

“In our national anthem, we talk about blood, too. We’re willing to spill blood on the court,” Wembanyama said. “So it’s no big deal. If it allows us to win gold, I’m all for it.”

“Take all of it,” he added, jokingly. “I mean, maybe half of it.”

France lost 87-82 to the US in the Tokyo Games final. The US has owned the last four golds in a row.

The crowd at Bercy Arena in Paris has been noisily backing the home team and Wembanyama said he had never been so moved after a semifinal win.

“It was an incredible moment with the fans,” the 20-year-old said. “They made it hard for me not to cry.”

“If it’s the USA, I think it’s going be an interesting game,” said French power forward Guerschon Yabusele.

“No disrespect to anybody else, but I feel we are kind of like the only team that can compete against them, just in terms of physicality.”

Guard Nando de Colo said France would be underdogs whatever would have been the result of the semifinal between the US and Serbia.

“We are still the outsiders, whatever happens,” he said. “But we will do our best to trouble the team we will be playing against.” – Rappler.com