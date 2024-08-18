Bianca Bustamante seen as ‘important figure’ in rise of Filipina racers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bianca Bustamante, 19, shows Filipina racing drivers can excel in the sport as she competes in the F1 Academy

MANILA, Philippines – For decades, men dominated the Philippine motorsport scene.

Then came in trickles of female licensed competitors recently, with the country now having 12 official racers.

But with the soaring popularity of the sport, buoyed by the blossoming career of Bianca Bustamante, the number of female racers could see a huge rise in the upcoming years.

“I think that [Bianca] is a very, very important figure in this movement to attract more women to the sport,” said Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) motorsports chief Mandy Eduque.

“The (International Automobile Federation) has gone into this program to attract more women competitors by putting up things like F1 Academy, and in the Philippines, we would like to attract more ladies into the sport,” he added.

Bustamante is currently enjoying a short vacation in the country as she awaits a return to the track in the F1 Academy under the McLaren banner.

She will race once again in Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands for Round 4 of the current F1 Academy season.

Eduque recalled the many AAP-sanctioned competitions Bustamante took part in before she eventually landed a career at F1 Academy, where she is currently at fifth in the drivers’ championship.

Now 19, Bustamante started at around five years old, the minimum age for karting.

“Bianca was one of the first to compete in the national championships. Of course, she did very well, you know really if a lady is interested, there’s so many ways of joining,” said Eduque.

“In the end, it all depends on how much passion you have for the sport. If you have the same amount of passion like [Bianca] has, you will go a long way. Nothing will stop you,” he continued, adding that Bustamante’s willingness to sacrifice will help her go a long way in the sport.

Meanwhile, Bustamante led a panel discussion which was also participated in by some of the country’s best in their respective sports.

Answering her queries were wushu standout Agatha Wong, footballer Inna Palacios, and racers Angie Mead King and Marlon Stockinger, as well as an official from GoTyme Bank, one of Bustamante’s sponsors.

Wong, Palacios, and King have various roles but have one thing in common — to help grow sports.

For Wong, a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, juggling training and medical school is a “doable” thing so far.

“I want to teach not only women but also men that you can do both things. You can love two things at the same time. But not in relationships,” Wong said with a laugh.

“You just try to excel at the same time with both because that’s what I did.”

For Palacios, one of the Filipinas’ goalkeepers, achieving a breakthrough win in the FIFA Women’s World Cup is not a cause for settling.

“We want to keep progressing as a team. We want to see where else we can go and how far we can reach together because it’s so important to be able to sustain. For me, it’s about sustainability,” said Palacios.

Support is also paramount for somebody aspiring to go further, said King, who is also a car enthusiast.

“Having support like a training partner or someone to cheer you on when you’re doing something is so huge… It’s almost like your coach telling you, you’ve got three more reps. Even if you think you’re giving up, they can see that, no, you’re going to give me three more,” said King.

Racing simulators, according to King, are also a welcome addition, as they provide a level of realism even before one races inside an actual track.

“Because as with any motorsport, your gender doesn’t matter. Your time matters.” – Rappler.com