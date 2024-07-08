PH racer Bianca Bustamante set for F4 British Championship debut

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante will debut in the F4 British Championship as she competes in sixth round at the Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands from July 13 to 14.

Bustamante, a McLaren Development Driver, will compete for Hitech Grand Prix, looking to put her skills to the test against formidable opponents.

“It will be my first time in the championship where the level of competition is intense and will have some of the best male and female drivers from around the globe,” said the 19-year-old Bustamante.

“As always, qualifying will be a key component to a successful race weekend so I will work hard in the practice sessions to get acquainted with both my team and the car,” she added.

Featuring a total of 14 turns, Circuit Zandvoort is expected to prepare Bustamante for the fourth round of the F1 Academy, which will be staged on the same track in August.

Bustamante ranks fifth in the F1 Academy drivers’ championship battle with 57 points, trailing the UK’s Abbi Pulling (147 points), France’s Doriane Pin (81), the USA’s Chloe Chambers (81), and Spain’s Nerea Marti (63).

She earned her first podium finish of the season in the second round in Miami, United States. – Rappler.com