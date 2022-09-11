PH pool trio crushes Great Britain to rule Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship

POOL TRIO. (From left) Rubilen Amit, Carlo Biado, and Johann Chua link up as the Philippines tops the 24-team Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship.

Rubilen Amit, Carlo Biado, and Johann Chua all do their part in a resounding sweep of Great Britain in the final of the Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship

MANILA, Philippines – The trio of Rubilen Amit, Carlo Biado, and Johann Chua delivered as the Philippines reigned in the Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship in Klagenfurt, Austria, on Sunday, September 11.

Amit, Biado, and Chua all did their part in a resounding 3-0 win over Great Britain in the final, with the Philippines coming out on top of the 24-team field.

The Filipinos already faced the British triumvirate of Kelly Fisher, Jayson Shaw, and Darren Appleton earlier in the tournament, hacking out a 3-2 victory in a nip-and-tuck series that went to a shootout.

But the Philippines made quick work of Great Britain this time around to claim the biggest slice of the 136,000-euro prize pool.

“We’re very happy and relieved. Finally, no more matches, no more shootouts, we can finally rest and just enjoy Austria,” said Amit, a two-time 10-ball world champion.

Amit gave the Philippines the upper hand following a 4-3 win over Fisher before Biado eked out a similar 4-3 victory over Shaw to put his side on the cusp of the title.

Both dragged to a deciding rack, Amit and Biado pounced on the mistakes committed by their British foes and banked on a little bit of luck to emerge victorious in their respective sets.

Fisher looked on her way to clinching the first point of the best-of-five series but bungled a jump shot on the three ball in the seventh rack.

Amit went on to pocket all the remaining balls for a 1-0 Philippines lead.

Meanwhile, Biado fought back from a 2-3 deficit and completed the comeback after Shaw opted for a safety with just the nine and the 10 balls left in the final rack.

A world champion like Amit, Biado sank the nine ball with a sensational bank shot and easily pocketed the 10 ball on a beeline.

“Before I came here, my job was just to win in this event. We all played well,” Biado said.

With the confidence of the British already broken, Amit then teamed up with Chua to demolish Shaw and Appleton, 4-1, in the mixed doubles for the sweep.

“I would like to thank Carlo and Rubilen for picking me in this event,” said Chua. “This is my first medal win from the world championships. I’m so thankful and I’m so happy that I made it with them.”

Before the shutout win in the championship round, the Philippines needed to survive a tough challenge from Germany in a tense semifinals clash that went the distance.

Amit and Biado won their sets to grab a 2-0 lead, but the Germans drew level at 2-2 to force a shootout.

Germany, though, fell apart in the shootout as Thorsten Hohmann missed the game-tying shot before Biado completed the 4-2 win to propel the Philippines to the final. – Rappler.com