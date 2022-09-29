Rubilen Amit earns 2022 TOWNS award for sports

DEADLY DUO. Rubilen Amit (right) and Johann Chua comes through for Team Philippines.

Filipina billiards veteran and former world pool champion Rubilen Amit joins 10 other The Outstanding Women in the Nation's Service (TOWNS) awardees for 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina billiards veteran Rubilen Amit was named as one of the year’s The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service (TOWNS) awardees, as announced by the organization on Thursday, September 29.

Amit, a former world pool champion, shared the spotlight alongside 10 other women in various fields, including Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada for investigative journalism.

“I am truly honored to be receiving this prestigious award. I am humbled to be included among these strong and amazing women! Congratulations to my fellow awardees,” Amit wrote on her Facebook page.

The 40-year-old pool player continues to be on top of her game as she, alongside Johann Chua and Carlo Biado, was recently a part of the Philippine team that won the 2022 Predator World 10-ball Team Championship last September 12.

“Rubilen Amit has performed with exceptional skill and decorum on a world scale,” said the organization in a release.

“Anyone familiar with the world of cue sports knows how Rubilen Amit, other than winning world championships in billiards, has been consistently voted as the most respected and appreciated participant in world events.”

Amit won the World Pool-billiard Association (WPA) Women’s World Ten-ball Championship twice in 2009 and 2013. She’s the first Filipino woman to capture the world title.

A 10-time Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist, Amit also picked up five silvers from 2005 to 2021 in the regional event and copped Asian Indoor Games silver and bronze medals.

– Rappler.com