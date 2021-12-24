Blacklist gets Estes skin as Moonton heeds calls from team, fans

CHAMPION HERO. Estes has become the trademark hero of Blacklist International as it captured several local and international titles.

'Mobile Legends' developer Moonton finally gives in as Blacklist International gets its championship skin for Estes after ruling the M3 World Championships

MANILA, Philippines – What Blacklist International and its fans want, they will get.

Mobile Legends developer Moonton heeded the call of Blacklist and its supporters to create an exclusive skin for the hero Estes after the Filipino squad ruled the Mobile Legends M3 World Championships in Singapore on Sunday, December 19.

As one of the perks of winning the world championships, Blacklist will get its own skin featuring its colors and logo, with the champions eventually landing with Estes as their hero of choice.

The support hero, after all, became a trademark of Blacklist as it captured back-to-back Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines crowns and the world title.

But Blacklist star Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna expressed his disappointment after Moonton asked the team to provide a shortlist of three heroes for its championship skin, an indication that the company was not pushing through with the initial choice of Estes.

Moonton, however, gave in on Friday, December 24, as Blacklist fans turned the hashtag #WeWantEstes into a top trending topic on Twitter.

Other supporters vented their frustrations by giving Mobile Legends the lowest rating on the Google Play Store.

“This is not just a milestone we achieved but a great victory for all who fought, raised their voices, and united as one for our legacy,” OhMyV33nus wrote on Facebook. This is indeed a perfect time for us to celebrate as we now got what we wanted.”

“We choose Estes, we will have Estes.” – Rappler.com