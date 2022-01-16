Without V33Wise tandem, Blacklist brings back Eson for MPL Philippines

REJIGGED. The retooled Blacklist International lineup features a mix of new and old faces.

Reigning MPL Philippines champion Blacklist International welcomes back Eson to its main lineup after the V33Wise tandem opted to take a break and skip Season 9

MANILA, Philippines – Blacklist International brings in a familiar face as it prepares for life without Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie James “Wise” del Rosario in the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 9.

The reigning two-time MPL Philippines champion welcomed back Jayson “Eson” Gerardo to its main lineup after the V33Wise tandem opted to take a break and skip Season 9.

Eson helped Blacklist rule Season 7 as a member of the main five before he got relegated to a sixth man role in Season 8 as the team acquired Salic “Hadji” Imam.

The only player in MPL Philippines to win three championships, Eson will return as a support alongside Hadji, who will serve as the new team captain.

Meanwhile, Blacklist introduced Kent Xavier “Kevier” Lopez as its new jungler.

Expectations are high for the 15-year-old Kevier as he fills the shoes left by Wise, who led Blacklist in its title conquest in the recent Mobile Legends M3 World Championships.

Joining Eson, Kevier, and Hadji in the lineup are EXP laner Edward “Edward” Dapadap and gold laner Kiel “Oheb” Soriano.

Blacklist retained Kristoffer “Bon Chan” Ricaplaza as its head coach and acquired the services of popular content creator Aniel “Master The Basics” Jiandani as its assistant coach.

Season 9 will kick off on February 18. – Rappler.com