Blacklist, Onic to kick off title quest in M3 World Championships

ESPORTS GLORY. Blacklist International gets a shot at Mobile Legends supremacy in the M3 World Championships.

Blacklist International and Onic Philippines target back-to-back titles for the Philippines after Bren Esports ruled the M2 World Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Blacklist International and Onic Philippines face the daunting task of replicating what Bren Esports accomplished as they aim for the throne in the Mobile Legends M3 World Championships, which will be staged in Singapore starting on Monday, December 6.

The two Filipino teams target back-to-back titles for the Philippines after Bren Esports ruled the M2 World Championships in January with a gritty win over Myanmar’s Burmese Ghouls in the grand finals.

Blacklist is tagged a heavy favorite in Pool A as it got bunched with Brazil’s Red Canids, Turkey’s Bedel, and Latin America’s Malvinas Gaming.

Meanwhile, Onic Philippines encounters a tougher draw in Pool B – which is touted as the “Group of Death” – against Indonesia’s Onic Esports, Brazil’s Vivo Keyd, and Malaysia’s Todak.

Onic Esports has emerged as a serious threat to the title after it bested Blacklist for the championship in the Mobile Legends Professional League Invitational in November.

All 16 participating teams will advance to the playoffs, with the top two from each of the four groups earning their seats in the upper bracket and the bottom two fighting for survival in the lower bracket of the tournament that offers a prize pool of $800,000 (around P40.4 million).

The champion will bag $300,000 (around P15.1 million).

Some of the Filipinos seeing action in Singapore already know what it takes to compete in the grandest stage of Mobile Legends, with Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Danerie James “Wise” del Rosario, Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy, and Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera representing Onic Philippines in the M1 World Championships.

This time, though, OhMyV33nus and Wise are on a different team as Blacklist qualified for the worlds for the first time.

Blacklist starts its campaign on Monday, while Onic Philippines follows suit on Tuesday.

The tournament will run for nearly two weeks, with the group stage wrapping up on December 9 and the playoffs ending with the grand finals on December 19. – Rappler.com