Aira Villegas eyes more ambitious goal after capturing Olympic bronze

READY. Coach checks the mouth guard of boxer Aira Villegas of the Philippines ahead of her fight against Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the women's 50kg semifinals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Boxing bronze medalist Aira Villegas says her next target is an Olympic gold as she takes her Paris Games exit in stride

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina boxer Aira Villegas is setting her sights on a more ambitious goal after ending her Paris Games run with a bronze medal.

Villegas said her next target is an Olympic gold as she took her loss to Turkey’s Buse Naz Cakiroglu in the women’s 50kg semifinals at the Roland Garros Stadium in stride.

“To my younger self, I know that you’re already proud of me. And to my future self, I’ll make you even prouder,” Villegas said in a mix of Filipino and English during an interview with Olympic broadcaster Cignal.

“I’ll do everything to accomplish my dreams of having our national anthem played for me in the Olympics before I retire.”

Villegas lost via unanimous decision as Cakiroglu — a former world champion and a Tokyo Games silver medalist — flexed her might, with her crisp and powerful punches meriting a standing eight count in the opening round.

The scores at the end were 30-26, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27.

While the defeat denied her of a chance to fight for the gold, the pride of Tacloban City said she simply lost to a deserving winner.

“I’m not super disappointed because I did my best. She studied me and I have to admit that she’s really a good boxer,” said Villegas. “I’m sorry to the Filipinos who stayed up late to watch me.”

“I’m going home with a medal. I hope you’re still proud of me.”

The loss marked the second time Villegas succumbed to Cakiroglu, with the Filipina also bowing to the Turkish via unanimous decision in the quarterfinals of the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

But Villegas is unfazed.

“This is not the end. In the near future, we’ll see each other again. I need to bounce back in our next fight. I cannot lose 3-0 against her.” – Rappler.com