Suarez, Martin tackle dangerous rivals; Dasmariñas makes return

READY. Carl Jammes Martin checks in at 122 pounds during the weigh-in.

Charly Suarez fights unbeaten super featherweight Delmar Pellio, while the highly touted Carl Jammes Martin takes on Philippine super bantamweight champion Mark Antony Geraldo

MANILA, Philippines – Power punchers Charly Suarez and Carl Jammes Martin tackle equally capable rivals in the featured bouts of the “Ultimate Knockout Challenge” on Saturday, December 4 at the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque City.

A three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, Suarez clashes with unscathed super featherweight Delmar Pellio while the highly touted Martin tests his mettle against Philippine super bantamweight champion Mark Antony Geraldo.

Suarez, a 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympian who has won his 8 pro fights, 6 by knockout, is tipped to prevail over Pellio, who has 9 wins but only 4 knockouts in his ledger.

At 33 years old, Suarez intends to figure in either a regional championship or a world title eliminator next year.

And to achieve that goal, Suarez needs an impressive victory over the 21-year-old Pellio, who last fought two years ago on December 7.

Suarez checked in at 130.8 pounds during the official weigh-in on Friday, while Pellio came in lighter at 129.2 pounds for the 10-rounder.

The 22-year-old Martin (17-0, 15 knockouts) is pitted against the seasoned Geraldo (38-9-3, 19 knockouts), who’s on a four-knockout streak.

Despite Geraldo’s edge in experience, which is highlighted by a victory over International Boxing Federation super flyweight king Jerwin Ancajas in 2012, Martin is confident of keeping his clean slate and showing his readiness for the international stage.

Martin – whose preparations included sparring sessions with Ancajas, World Boxing Organization inter-continental bantamweight champion Jonas Sultan, and Suarez – weighed in at an exact 122 pounds just like Geraldo, whose resume also includes losses to former world title challenger Takuma Inoue and former world champion McJoe Arroyo.

Michael Dasmariñas tries to rebound from a disastrous world title bid against Naoya Inoue on June 19 when he moves up in weight to tangle with Ernesto Saulong.

Stopped by Inoue in the third round, Dasmariñas (30-3-1, 20 knockouts) wants to reboot his career against Saulong (22-7-2), who has dropped his last three bouts.

Dssmariñas weighed in at 123.8 pounds, lighter than Saulong’s 124.6. – Rappler.com