Cindy Winner Ngamba, stateless for 15 years, wins refugee team’s first-ever Olympic medal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STATELESS STATEMENT. Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba of Refugee Olympic Team reacts after winning her fight against Davina Michel of France.

Cindy Winner Ngamba stays true to her name, making history by nailing the Refugee Olympic Team's first-ever medal as she continues her 15-year fight for British citizenship

PARIS, France – Cindy Ngamba made history by winning the refugee Olympic team’s first-ever medal on Thursday, August 8, after bowing at the women’s middleweight semifinal to Panama’s Atheyna Bylon by a 4-1 split decision to take home bronze.

Ngamba was born in Cameroon and has lived in England for 15 years but is still awaiting citizenship.

She was arrested and faced the threat of deportation to West Africa, and has had to provide proof of her sexuality to immigration officials after coming out as gay and before securing refugee status.

The Refugee Olympic Team, made up of 37 athletes, was set up in 2016 to represent millions of displaced people across the globe.

Ngamba’s opponent Bylon, who is guaranteed to become the first woman from Panama to win an Olympic medal, faces Li Qian in the final after the Chinese boxer claimed a unanimous win over Australia’s Caitlin Parker.

Parker’s defeat marked a difficult day for Australia and added to her compatriot Charlie Senior’s defeat in the men’s featherweight semi-finals against Uzbek Abdumalik Khalokov.

Australia, who arrived at the Games with the largest contingent of boxers (12), ended their campaign at the Olympic boxing tournament with two bronze medals.

In the other final on Thursday, bantamweight Chang Yuan became the first woman boxer to win Olympic gold for China by beating Turkey’s Hatice Akbas. – Rappler.com