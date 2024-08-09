Apolinario tackles Lardizabal for world flyweight crown in Mexico

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNBEATEN. Filipino fighter Dave (right) and Mexican Angel Ayala Lardizabal at the weigh-in of their IBF world flyweight bout.

Although Filipino boxer Dave Apolinario appears to have the edge in power, Mexican Angel Ayala Lardizabal boasts a height and reach advantage in their world title bout

MANILA, Philippines – Dave Apolinario tangles with fellow unbeaten fighter Angel Ayala Lardizabal for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight crown on Friday, August 9 (Saturday, August 10, Philippine time) at the Restaurante Arroyo in CDMX, Mexico.

Although Apolinario appears to have the edge in power, with 14 knockouts in 20 wins, against Lardizabal’s 7 of 17, the southpaw from General Santos City faces major obstacles.

Apolinario arrived in Mexico only on Sunday due to visa problems and will have to contend with the capital city’s high altitude and the hostile crowd, apart from the 5-foot-10 Mexican’s 5-inch height and reach advantage.

The 25-year-old Apolinario, however, is unfazed. He has trained long and hard under Ronerex Dalut and is determined to become the Philippines’ third reigning world champion after Pedro Taduran and Melvin Jerusalem.

Apolinario showed his readiness when he checked in at 111.6 pounds during Thursday’s official weigh-in, slightly heavier than Lardizabal who tipped the scales at 110.8.

According to Apolinario, he’s prepared for whatever Lardizabal will bring in the ring and will adjust as the fight goes on.

Sanman Promotions head JC Manangquil is also in Mexico with Mike Pelayo, Apolinario’s handler. – Rappler.com