‘No one prepares to lose’: Eumir Marcial reveals injury after shock Olympic exit

INTENSE. Eumir Felix Marcial of the Philippines (right) in action against Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the round of 16 of the men's 80kg in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A ‘devastated’ Eumir Marcial suffers a unanimous decision loss to a younger and taller foe from Uzbekistan in the Paris Olympics, ending hopes of improving on his bronze finish in the Tokyo Games

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial was a picture of sorrow as he failed to hold back tears following his early exit from the Paris Olympics.

That was how much it pained Marcial as he bid his medal hopes goodbye after losing his opening bout in the men’s 80kg class to Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev.

Seeking to improve on his bronze finish in the Tokyo Games three years ago, Marcial instead got dealt a unanimous decision defeat by the younger and taller Khabibullaev in their round of 16 bout.

“I’m devastated and at a loss for words. It’s a tough loss, I do not know how to explain this loss to all the Filipinos who believed in me and supported me. It’s a difficult place to be in, no one really prepares to lose,” Marcial wrote on his Facebook page.

Marcial said there are no excuses for his loss, but he believes an injury he suffered in the run-up to the Olympics took its toll on his preparations, and ultimately, his execution in the ring.

“Not many people know but behind the scenes, I sustained an injury two weeks leading up to this match that prevented me to move and do my usual training, which also affected my mental strength and overall performance,” he said.

The loss proved more heartbreaking as Marcial temporarily set his professional career aside, hoping to deliver the Philippines’ first gold medal in Olympic boxing.

Marcial last fought professionally in March, battering Thailand’s Thoedsak Sinam in a knockout win, before he turned his focus on the Olympics.

He trained in the United States then joined the national boxing team in its training camps in Metz, France, and in Saarbrucken, Germany.

“The people know that it has always been my absolute dream to win the gold medal at the Olympics not just for myself, for my family, but most especially, for the Philippines,” said Marcial.

“I went to training every day with a mindset of winning the gold. I’ve put in the hard work and sacrificed so much for this dream, as far as putting my professional career on hold.”

“But no regrets still, I know God has a bigger purpose for this loss.”

Marcial said it is not the end of the road for him as he decides whether to go full-time as a professional boxer or give the Olympics another shot in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The pride of Zamboanga City will be 32 years old by the time the next Olympics is held.

“I gave my all in that ring and regardless of the result, I am deeply grateful to all of the Filipinos who believed in me and supported me. I’m so proud to have been able to represent our country once again here at the Olympics.”

“This is not the end of my journey.” – Rappler.com