Aira Villegas topples Moroccan foe to ace first test in Paris Olympics

WINNER. Boxer Aira Villegas of Philippines celebrates winning her fight against Yasmine Mouttaki of Morocco in the round of 32 of the women's 50kg division in 2024 Paris Olympics.

Filipina boxer Aira Villegas claims a unanimous decision win over Morocco's Yasmine Mouttaki in their women's 50kg round of 32 bout in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – For a boxer debuting in the Olympics, Aira Villegas entered the ring with an unusual swag.

And she backed it up with her prowess as Villegas toppled Morocco’s Yasmine Mouttaki via unanimous decision in their women’s 50kg round of 32 bout in the Paris Olympics on Sunday, July 28 (Monday, July 29, Manila time).

The five judges scored it 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of Villegas, who kicked off the campaign of the Philippine boxing team.

With the result still in the balance after the first two rounds, Villegas sealed the deal with cleaner shots in the final salvo, including a well-timed left straight to the head inside the last 10 seconds.

Mouttaki, a bronze medalist in the last IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, won just the second round as she got the boot.

Villegas arranged a round of 16 clash with second seed Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria on Thursday, August 1 (Friday, August 2, Manila time), as she hopes to inch closer to a prized medal.

The pride of Tacloban City needs just two more wins to clinch a medal, with the semifinalists guaranteed of at least a bronze.

Competing for the Philippines in the coming days are Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Hergie Bacyadan. – Rappler.com