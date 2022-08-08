Charly Suarez defends WBA Asia belt, stays unbeaten

Charly Suarez thwarts Mark John Yap via a unanimous decision win for his first successful title defense of his WBA Asia super featherweight crown

MANILA, Philippines – Charly Suarez retained his WBA Asia super featherweight belt with a unanimous decision win over Mark John Yap at the Elorde Sports Complex in Parañaque on Sunday, August 7.

The Rio Olympian delivered a masterclass in the 12-rounder, winning on all three scorecards, 120-108, 120-108, 118-110.

Suarez took control midway through the sixth round when he landed a powerful left hook that left a cut beneath the right eye of Yap.

Yap displayed resolve in the last six rounds, but Suarez proved too much to handle behind his left-right combinations and counter attacks for his first successful title defense of the WBA Asia belt he won in March.

“It was a great learning experience for me. This fight taught me how to be patient and be tactical when facing a resilient boxer like Yap,” said Suarez.

The win saw Suarez raise his record to 12-0 with 7 knockouts, while Yap dropped to 30-17 with 15 knockouts. – Rappler.com