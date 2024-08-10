Apolinario bows to body-punching Mexican in IBF flyweight title fight

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PUNCH OUT. Mexican Angel Ayala Lardizabal unleashes a body blow against Filipino Dave Apolinario in their world title bout.

Filipino fighter Dave Apolinario loses after 20 wins, suffering from a barrage of body punches against Mexican Angel Ayala Lardizabal in their IBF title bout

MANILA, Philippines – Dave Apolinario joined the swelling rank of Filipino fighters who yielded to body blows on Friday, August 9 (Saturday, August 10, Philippine time).

Dropped by Mexican Angel Ayala Lardizabal with a left hook to the liver halfway through the sixth round, Apolinario got up and countered, only to be brought down by a barrage of body punches from which he could not recover and suffer his first loss after 20 wins, 14 by knockout.

Lardizabal, who stretched his hot streak to 18 with 8 knockouts, clinched the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight crown, in the aborted 12-rounder at the Restaurante Arroyo in CDMX, Mexico.

The Maasim, Sarangani-born Apolinario, who arrived in Mexico only on Sunday following delays in processing his visa, started strong, landing combinations and jabs on Lardizabal, in the first two rounds.

Exploiting his 5-inch height and reach advantage, Lardizabal, however, began to connect, mostly to the body, from the third round onwards.

It will be back to the drawing boards for Apolinario and his chief trainer, Ronerex Dalut, when they return to the Sanman Boxing Gym in General Santos City.

Apolinario, 25, suffered the same fate as Marlon Tapales, Jonas Sultan, Jerwin Ancajas, and Vincent Astrolabio, who all fell victim to body blows in their Japan campaigns.

Apolinario was also accompanied by his handler, Mike Pelayo, and Sanman Promotions CEO JC Manangquil.

The reigning Filipino champions are IBF mini flyweight king Pedro Taduran and World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight titlist Melvin Jerusalem. – Rappler.com