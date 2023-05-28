Melvin Jerusalem yields world title to Oscar Collazo with TKO

Fearing for the safety of his Cebuano fighter, trainer Michael Domingo refuses to let Melvin Jerusalem answer the eighth round during the Filipino’s first title defense against Puerto Rico's Oscar Collazo

MANILA, Philippines – Battered and winded, Melvin Jerusalem yielded the WBO minimumweight crown to Puerto Rico’s Oscar Collazo on Saturday, May 27 (Sunday, May 28, Philippine time) at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

The Filipino took the first three rounds behind his jabs, but Collazo started to find his range in the fourth round, landing combinations to the body and head.

It was the same situation in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds, where Collazo hurt Jerusalem with a hard left cross apart from digging in with body shots.

Fearing for the safety of his ward, trainer Michael Domingo did not let Jerusalem answer the eighth round for a seventh-round TKO, marking the Cebuano’s first stoppage loss that pulled down his record to 20-3 with 12 knockouts.

Collazo, on the other hand, affirmed his status as Puerto Rico’s newest sensation, having won the world title in just seven fights, spiced by seven knockouts.

After losing in his first title defense, Jerusalem, of ZIP Sanman Promotions, is expected to go back to the drawing board and rechart his career under Domingo’s guidance.

Although Collazo has only seven pro fights, he is a multi-titled amateur and is the Pan American Games champion in 2019. – Rappler.com