Nesthy Petecio edges home bet, inches closer to Olympic medal repeat

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

POWER. Boxer Nesthy Petecio of Philippines in action against Amina Zidani of France in the round of 16 of the women's 57kg division in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nesthy Petecio batters France's Amina Zidani in the last two rounds to advance to the women's 57kg quarterfinals in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio used the first round to size up her opponent before she unloaded her stinging haymakers en route to the Paris Olympics quarterfinals.

Petecio battered home bet Amina Zidani of France in the last two rounds to claim a split decision win in the round of 16 of the women’s 57kg division at the North Paris Arena on Friday, August 2 (Saturday, August 3, Manila time).

Flaunting the speed, power, and precision that won her a world championship and a silver medal in the previous Tokyo Games, Petecio earned the nod of four of the five judges by scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29.

Petecio faces Xu Zichun in the quarterfinals on Sunday, August 4, for a guaranteed medal.

Narrowly losing an opening round devoid of action, Petecio gained a sense of urgency as she picked up the pace in the second round, landing a well-timed right hook that nearly sent Zidani to the canvas.

Although the referee refused to give Zidani the count, Petecio won the second round convincingly to turn the tides on the reigning European Games champion.

Petecio remained the aggressor in the third round and did just enough to clinch the victory as she stayed in the hunt of repeating as an Olympic medalist.

Believing she won, Zidani’s jaw dropped when Petecio’s name was announced the winner, much to the dismay of the partisan French crowd.

With Petecio through, all of the three remaining Filipino boxers are a win away from at least a bronze.

Carlo Paalam (men’s 57kg) faces Australia’s Charlie Senior on Saturday, August 3, while Aira Villegas (women’s 50kg) tangles with France’s Wassila Lkhadiri on Sunday, August 4, for a spot in the semifinals. – Rappler.com