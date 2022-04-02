Boxing
Apolinar stops Ramonal in 10th round, claims OPBF super bantamweight title

Roy Luarca
DOMINANT. Pete Apolinar claims the vacant OPBF super bantamweight belt.

ALVIN S. GO/RAPPLER

San Pablo City pride Pete Apolinar dominates to capture the Orient Pacific Boxing Federation super bantamweight crown

MANILA, Philippines – Pete Apolinar methodically broke down Jhunriel Ramonal before coming through with a lethal combination to the head to clinch the Orient Pacific Boxing Federation super bantamweight crown Saturday night, April 2, at The Flash Elorde Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Complex in Parañaque City.

Apolinar, pride of the Omega Boxing Gym, dominated the fight as he targeted Ramonal’s upper body. A 1-2 combo finally dropped Ramonal, who was unable to beat the count.

The 26-year-old Apolinar, the pride of San Pablo City, rebounded from a loss to Jong Seon Kang last year when he aspired for the Korean’s World Boxing Organization featherweight belt in South Korea.

Apolinar improved his record to 16-2 with 10 knockouts and appeared ready to challenge for another regional title.

Ramonal, on the other hand, absorbed his second straight defeat and dropped to 17-10-6 with 10 knockouts.

Trained by Julius Erving Junco, Apolinar came in at 121.3 pounds, heavier than Ramonal who checked in at 120.4. – Rappler.com

