Froilan Saludar falls short in title bid versus Moloney

Froilan Saludar fell short in his title bid against Australian Andrew Moloney on Tuesday, December 21, losing via unanimous decision at The Star Event Centre in Sydney.

The Filipino former world title challenger stood his ground against the highly favored Moloney in the first two rounds but started to wilt in the third as the Australian former world champion put more pressure by unloading solid body shots.

Moloney was in complete control by the seventh round, landing 172 punchers against Saludar’s 68, and was pummeling the Filipino in the last three rounds en route to lopsided scores of 99-91, 98-92, and 98-91 for the World Boxing Association Oriental super flyweight title.

Saludar, however, refused to go down and was gamely throwing punches till the final bell.

The win put Moloney back on track for another world title run after being sidetracked by two losses and a ‘no decision’ in a disastrous trilogy against American Joshua Franco.

Fighting in Australia for the first time since November 2019, Moloney climbed to 22-2 with 14 knockouts while pulling down Saludar to 32-5-1 with 22 knockouts.

His morale boosted, Moloney called out World Boxing Organization super flyweight Kazuto Ioka, who will dangle his belt against fellow Japanese Ryoji Fukunaga on New Year’s Eve in Tokyo.

According to Moloney, he tried but couldn’t knock Saludar out.

The 30-year-old Moloney checked in at an exact 115 pounds while the 32-year-old Saludar came in at 114.5 pounds. – Rappler.com