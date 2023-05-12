Casimero vows to stop Namibian in WBO global title bout 

‘You're no longer a champion, just a former champion and will never be a champion again,’ Namibian Fillipus Nghitumbwa tells Filipino Johnriel Casimero before their bantamweight bout

MANILA, Philippines – For a change, Johnriel Casimero got outtalked by an opponent.

Namibian Fillipus Nghitumbwa dared to belittle the three-division world champion on Friday, May 12, after the official weigh-in of their battle for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) global super bantamweight belt at the Okada Grand Ballroom.

“You’re no longer a champion, just a former champion and will never be a champion again,” Nghitumbwa told Casimero bluntly. “I am the champion and will still be the champion tomorrow (Saturday).”

This irked Casimero, who’s known for his disparaging and taunting remarks against opponents.

“You can boast all you want today. Tomorrow, all your airs will be gone,” said Casimero, who promised to knock the Namibian out in their 12-round titular clash at Okada Manila in Parañaque.

“I am very excited for this fight. I am going to take his head off,” Casimero said during the pre-fight press conference on Thursday at the Elorde Sports Complex in Parañaque.

Nghitumbwa has a ready reply: “I am ready to go and ready to take this guy (Casimero) out. I am more than ready for Saturday.”

Owing to his vast experience against superior opposition, the 34-year-old Casimero is the solid favorite to beat the 27-year-old Nghitumbwa and bolster his bid for a fourth world crown.

Casimero holds a 32-4 record with 22 knockouts, while Nghitumbwa carries a 12-1 slate with 11 knockouts.

After losing his first fight via majority decision, Nghitumbwa has beaten all his succeeding opponents, the last seven failing to last the distance.

Both Casimero and Nghitumbwa checked in at 121.6 pounds for the headliner of the fight card, a joint undertaking by Treasure Boxing Promotions of Masayuki Ito and Johnny Elorde Management International of Johnny Elorde. – Rappler.com