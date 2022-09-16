Online gambling platform M88 Mansion taps Manny Pacquiao as brand ambassador

Boxing legend and famous gambling enthusiast Manny Pacquiao teams up with online gaming platform M88 Mansion, which hints at holding exhibition fights featuring the eight-division world champion

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has signed with online gambling platform M88 Mansion as its newest brand ambassador, the company announced on Thursday, September 15.

Pacquiao, a well-known gambling enthusiast in the prime of his boxing career, is taking on a hands-on approach to this new partnership with the so-called “Pacquiao Mansion” – an online space featuring boxing, basketball, and MMA events “handpicked” by the sports icon himself.

“I could not be more thrilled to partner with M88 Mansion with a special focus on sports. M88 Mansion has always amplified international sports events, and our partnership will surely take their approach to even greater heights,” he said.

“Our collaboration will offer huge promotions and much more. I am so excited to create new opportunities with M88 Mansion worldwide. I believe this partnership has the capacity to deliver entertainment in the most powerful and imaginative of ways.”

M88 features betting spaces in multiple sports, esports, casino games, and slots, among others.

With Pacquiao on board, the company has also hinted at featuring the eight-division world champion in possible exhibition boxing matches and other unspecified “pop-up” activities throughout Asia.

The 43-year-old former Philippine presidential candidate already has one friendly bout lined up this December in Seoul against South Korean YouTuber DK Yoo, although this one has no connection so far to M88.

“We are excited to have boxing legend and national icon Manny Pacquiao as the newest M88 Mansion ambassador,” said Alan Wafer, M88’s head of commercial.

“Rest assured that M88 Mansion is fully committed to bringing out quality products on par with the legendary boxer’s status.”

Following his retirement from politics after losing in the 2022 presidential elections, Pacquiao continues to be a visible figurehead in sports events across the country – particularly in his own basketball venture, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

– Rappler.com