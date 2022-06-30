LOOK: Manny Pacquiao enjoys retirement, visits FC Barcelona home stadium

On the day his Senate term ends, retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao enjoys a family holiday in Spain, complete with a visit to FC Barcelona's famous home stadium Camp Nou

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing legend Senator Manny Pacquiao is currently making the most of his downtime as he visited Camp Nou – home stadium of FC Barcelona – with his family on Thursday, June 30.

On the day he is set to end his Senate term, the eight-division world champion mingled with team president Joan Laporta and vice president Rafa Yuste, who presented Pacquiao with the new gold Barcelona away kit.

The 43-year-old sports icon gamely posed for photos on the field, which the club posted on their social media accounts.

Laporta even served as the Pacquiao family’s tour guide through the famous stadium, which has served as Barcelona’s home territory since 1957.

“It’s an honor to be here, to visit the biggest stadium in Barcelona, and to meet the owner and staff. People [had] a warm welcome and I really appreciate it,” Pacquiao said.

Look who was at Camp Nou today 👀 @MannyPacquiao pic.twitter.com/01dPQcYJXS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 29, 2022

Pacquiao recently finished a grueling 2022 presidential campaign, where he finished third in voting to eventual President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo.

Prior to pursuing the Philippines’ highest executive position, the former Sarangani representative lost his farewell fight to Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision last August 21, 2021, and subsequently retired from professional boxing a month later.

Pacquiao wrapped up a first-ballot Hall of Fame career with a record of 62 wins (39 knockouts), 8 losses, and 2 draws. – Rappler.com