‘Prof’ Pacquiao to give Anpo crash boxing course in Tokyo exhibition bout

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘I can still compete like the same as before,’ says Manny Pacquiao ahead of his exhibition match against Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo, who will be fined $5 million if he resorts to kicking

TOKYO, Japan – Manny Pacquiao intends to give a crash boxing course when he tangles with Japanese kickboxer and MMA fighter Rukiya Anpo in a feature exhibition bout in Rizin 28 on Sunday, July 28, at the Saitama Super Arena in the Saitama Prefecture.

In an official video released by event organizers, Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, said: “I’m not boasting…but in terms of boxing, I’m like a professor.”

“For me, I’ve been in boxing for 80 percent of my life,” said the 45-year-old Pacquiao, adding, “I can still compete like the same as before.”

After three decades as a pro and receiving such accolades as Fighter of the Year, Fighter of the Decade, Pound for Pound king, oldest welterweight champion and, arguably the greatest fighter of this generation, Pacquiao officially retired in August 2023 following an unexpected loss to substitute opponent Yordenis Ugas.

According to Pacquiao, the reason for his longevity and success in the ring is because he treated the sport as a science. He studied and learned as he climbed the boxing ladder.

While boxing is highly physical combat, Pacquiao said 60 percent of boxing is up here, while pointing to his head.

Apart from skills and power, Pacquiao said the execution of all those strategies is vital to one’s success in the sport referred to as the sweet science.

Still pining for action, Pacquiao last fought and beat South Korean martial artist DK Yoo on December 11, 2022.

He’s been inactive since then until the offer to do battle with mixed martial artist Chihiro Suzuki in Tokyo came along.

Suzuki, however, was forced to withdraw after breaking his hand and Anpo was chosen to take his place in the bout set at a catchweight of 152 pounds.

The three-round bout of three minutes each will apply boxing rules, with a whopping $5 million fine to be slapped if Anpo turns wild and uses kicks against Pacquiao, bared Rizin president Noboyuki Sakakibara.

In another Rizin.tv video, Ano, who’ll be Pacquiao’s tallest foe ever at 6-foot flat, said he “already have some (boxing) foundation. That’s why I can spar with Sean (Strickland).”

Strickland is a former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) middleweight champion and, of course, not in Pacquiao’s league boxing-wise.

Pacquiao, who arrived here late Tuesday, had light training on Wednesday, jogged and did a public workout on Thursday. – Rappler.com