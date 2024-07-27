Pacquiao returns to ring against kickboxer Anpo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FACE-OFF. Manny Pacquiao and Rukiya Anpo during the weigh-in of their boxing exhibition bout.

Two years since his last exhibition bout against a Korean martial artist, Manny Pacquiao takes on a taller Japanese kickboxer this time, saying ‘it would be over in one round’

TOKYO, Japan – Manny Pacquiao is used to fighting bigger guys. No wonder, the legendary Filipino boxer didn’t even flinch when he looked up to Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo in their face-off on Saturday, July 27, for their featured Sunday exhibition bout in the Super Rizin 3 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

“I have no problem with that (Anpo’s 6-foot height),” the 5-foot-6 Pacquiao said during the media interview on Friday, July 26.

Of course, the world’s only eight-division champion, has beaten the likes of 5-foot-11 Antonio Margarito, and Chris Algieri and Jessie Vargas, who both stand 5-10.

As to the weight discrepancy, Pacquiao said he’s not concerned even if Anpo would rehydrate as a heavyweight as long as he passes the 152-pound catchweight.

Anpo, a former K-1 super lightweight champion, tipped the scales at 68.75 kilos (151.5 lbs), while Pacquiao checked in at 68 kg (149.9) lbs) during the official weigh-in on Saturday at the Westin Tokyo.

“I feel great, I’m ready for the fight,” said Pacquiao, whose last fight in Japan was in 1998 when he knocked out Shin Terao in the first round at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

“So excited for Sunday as a lot of people would watch, ” added Pacquiao after being told that tickets have been sold out for the 11-bout card set at the 37,000-capacity venue.

The Pacquiao-Anpo tussle will apply boxing rules and is set for three rounds of three minutes each.

While Pacquiao’s main concern is to provide enjoyment for the fans, his lead trainer, Buboy Fernandez is hoping that the former senator would go for the kill.

“I’m not used to bragging, but it would be over in one round,” Fernandez told Manila-based sportswriters. “Then, we could go home early.”

Among those who watched the weigh-in is American boxing star Ryan Garcia, who’s serving a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission after testing positive for the banned substance ostarine in his fight against Devin Haney in April.

Though Garcia admitted that Pacquiao is his idol and inspiration, the former world interim lightweight champion is open for a mega-fight with the 45-year-old Filipino, who’s hinting at a ring comeback after officially retiring in 2021 and beating South Korean martial artist DK Yoo on December 11, 2022.

Pacquiao bared negotiations are ongoing for him to tangle with WBC (World Boxing Council) welterweight champion Mario Barrios either in October or November.

For now, however, Pacquiao intends to give Anpo a crash boxing lesson first. – Rappler.com