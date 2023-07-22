Manny Pacquiao set for exhibition bout against muay thai legend

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FACE-OFF. Manny Pacquiao and Buakaw Banchamek grace the press conference announcing their ‘Match of Legends’ showdown.

Dubbed the 'Match of Legends,' the exhibition showdown pits Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Thai veteran Buakaw Banchamek

MANILA, Philippines — Eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is set to return to the ring for another exhibition bout.

Pacquiao will face muay thai icon Buakaw Banchamek in a boxing match slated in the first quarter of 2024, with the venue still to be announced.

“In what is being hailed as a monumental event, the upcoming boxing match is set to make history as two renowned fighters prepare to face off in a highly anticipated showdown,” said Vinij Lertratanachai, CEO of Fresh Air Co., Ltd, the organizer of the event.

“This eagerly awaited duel will showcase the skills and prowess of two world-class boxers,” he added.

Dubbed the “Match of Legends,” the showdown will feature six rounds, with the winner awarded a belt.

Organizers claim that they have earmarked a budget of up to US $25 million or around P1.4 billion.

The two faced off in Bangkok in a press conference held at ICONSIAM Park on Friday, July 21.

Pacquiao last fought in an exhibition match in December 2022 where he dominated Korean mixed martial artist DK Yoo for a unanimous decision win.

The Filipino boxing legend, 44, retired from professional boxing in 2021 following an upset loss to Yordenis Ugas, amassing 62 wins (29 knockouts), 8 losses, and 2 draws.

He then ran for the presidency in the May 2022 national elections where he ended up a distant third behind Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former vice president Leni Robredo.

On the other hand, Banchamek, 41, is also a kickboxer who holds a record of 240 wins (73 knockouts), 24 losses, and 14 draws.

The Thai fighter is a former Thailand Featherweight champion, two-time K-1 World MAX champion, and 2011 and 2012 Thai Fight tournament champion. – Rappler.com