Manny Pacquiao makes Ring Magazine all-time top 10 list

Widely regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters, Manny Pacquiao lands inside the top 10 of the ‘Bible of Boxing’s’ all-time list

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing legend and current Philippine presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao has been named to the top 10 of The Ring Magazine’s all-time top 100 boxers list to commemorate the esteemed publication’s centennial year.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time, boxing’s sole eight-division world champion placed at ninth in the “Bible of Boxing’s” all-time list, three spots below his rival and one-time opponent, Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0, 27 KOs)

Supreme prizefighter Sugar Ray Robinson (174-19-6, 109 KOs) topped the all-time list, followed by Joe Louis (66-3, 52 KOs), and cultural icon Muhammad Ali (56-5, 37 KOs).

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) is the highest-rated southpaw on the extensive list, and is only one of two Filipinos to crack the top 100, the other being Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs) at 61st place.

Throughout his career, the 43-year-old “Pacman” has been one of The Ring’s most consistently top-ranked fighters, as he made the list at least once in the last four decades before his eventual retirement in 2021. Incidentally, he is also the only boxer in history to hold world titles in the last four decades.

He captured his first world title at flyweight (112 pounds), and peaked at light middleweight (154 pounds) before settling back to welterweight (147 pounds) at the twilight of his career.

Pacquiao, a surefire future International Boxing Hall of Famer, will be eligible for the honor in 2026, five years after his official retirement.

