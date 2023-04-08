Tapales battles Akhmadaliev for super bantam crowns

Marlon Tapales challenges for the WBA and IBF super bantamweight belts against Uzbek champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Given another chance to be world champion again, Marlon Tapales vows not to squander it.

Tapales is determined to snatch the World Boxing Association and the International Boxing Federation super bantamweight crowns from Uzbek Murodjon Akhmadaliev when they tangle on Saturday, April 8 (Sunday, April 9, Manila time), at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

The task won’t be easy, though, for Tapales, the former WBO (World Boxing Organization) bantamweight champion from Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

Akhmadaliev is unbeaten in 11 fights with 8 knockouts to boot for a fearsome 72.7% knockout rate.

Tapales, on the other hand, only posted 19 KOs in 36 wins (48.7%) against three losses.

The stats could be misleading, however, as Tapales stopped his last three opponents and nine of his last 10.

Regardless, oddsmakers have installed the 28-year-old Akhmadaliev as a -500 favorite and Tapales as a +350 underdog in the battle between southpaws. It means a $100 bet on the Uzbek becomes $120 if he wins, while a $100 wager on the Filipino returns $350 if he prevails.

They have a common foe – Ryosuke Iwasa – with the result also favoring Akhmadaliev, a 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics bronze medalist.

Akhmadaliev stopped Iwasa in five rounds in his first title defense in April 2021, while the Japanese halted Tapales in 11 rounds in 2019 when they disputed the IBF interim super bantamweight belt.

For Sanman Promotions head JC Manangquil, however, the odds hardly mean anything.

“I like our chances. Marlon is ready and highly motivated,” said Manangquil. “He has trained hard and did not have weight problems,” added Manangquil, who heads Team Tapales with MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

The 31-year-old Tapales, who trained mostly in Las Vegas under Ernel Fontanilla and assistant coach Ting Arriosa, checked in at 121.8 pounds on Friday, a tad heavier than Akhmadaliev, who registered 121.6.

Tapales lost his bantam title to the scales in 2017 in Osaka, Japan, but went on to knock out Shohei Omori in the 11th round.

Also in San Antonio are boxers of the Sanman stable headed by Jade Bornea, Brendan Gibbons, and former world champion Jerwin Ancajas and his longtime trainer Joven Jimenez.

Other than the twin titles, the winner between southpaws Tapales and Akhmadaliev would get the opportunity to face the winner between Naoya Inoue and Stephen Fulton, who will be disputing the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization super bantam titles on July 25 in Japan. – Rappler.com