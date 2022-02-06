Cuarto repeats over Taduran, keeps 105-pound crown

STILL THE CHAMP. Rene Cuarto (center) celebrates after retaining his IBF strawweight title.

Exploiting his speed advantage, Rene Mark Cuarto knocks down Pedro Taduran in the sixth round

MANILA, Philippines – Rene Mark Cuarto escaped with a technical majority decision over Pedro Taduran on Sunday night, February 6, to retain the IBF strawweight crown at the Digos City Gymnasium.

Exploiting his speed advantage, Cuarto knocked down Taduran in the sixth round to earn the nod of judges Silvestre Abainza, 65-64, and Nicolas Banal, 66-64. Judge Brembot Dulalas saw the bout even, 65-65.

The grudge rematch between the two small but gritty warriors got halted in the seventh round by the ring doctor following a bloody cut sustained by Taduran in the sixth.

It was another close call for Cuarto, who dethroned Taduran via unanimous decision nearly a year ago on February 27 in General Santos City.

Cuarto, being trained by Nonoy Neri, raised his record to 20 wins-2 losses-2 draws with 11 knockouts, while Taduran fell to 14-4-1, also with 11 KOs.

Referee Rex Tapdasan asked the doctor to examine the cut on Taduran, caused by an accidental headbutt, in the sixth round. Seeing no danger, the doctor let the bout continue.

The cut, however, grew bigger and bloodier in the seventh round, forcing the doctor to ask Tapdasan to stop the action-filled bout.

Were it not for a two-point deduction slapped on Cuarto for an intentional headbutt in the second round, the decision would have been unanimous for the pride of Jose Dalman, Zamboanga Del Norte.

Having beaten Taduran twice, Cuarto is expected to be given a foreign assignment for his next title defense by MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions head Sean Gibbons. – Rappler.com