Mike Tyson repeatedly punches overzealous fan on plane

Mike Tyson’s patience reportedly ran out when an overzealous fan talked to the former heavyweight champion nonstop

One of man’s greatest fears in life just became true for an unfortunate plane passenger when he found himself getting absolutely mauled by the baddest man on the planet — Mike Tyson.

No, this isn’t Tyson paying homage to his In The Air Tonight cameo in The Hangover. This is Mike Tyson actually beating the crap out of someone who won’t ever be able to pay us enough to switch places with him in that kind of situation.

📹| Former Heavyweight World Champion Mike Tyson was spotted punching the drunk passenger who was making fun of him on the plane. pic.twitter.com/8QIb1uCMO8 — EHA News (@eha_news) April 22, 2022

According to TMZ, Tyson’s patience ran out when an overzealous fan talked nonstop behind the former heavyweight champion’s seat after taking a selfie with him.

The witness tells us Mike took a selfie with him … and then was patient with his overly excited buddy, who kept trying to talk to the 55-year-old fighter as he sat behind him.

Eventually, though, we’re told Tyson had enough of the guy behind him talking in his ear … and told him to chill. When the guy didn’t, that’s when the witness says Tyson started to throw several punches at the man’s face.

Mike Tyson seemed to lose his cool on a plane on Wednesday night … repeatedly punching a man in the face after the guy had apparently annoyed him. https://t.co/0623EXLgmQ — TMZ (@TMZ) April 21, 2022

This was tantamount to a person falling into shark-infested water. Can you imagine the feeling the moment one realizes that “Iron” Mike Tyson is about to use your head as a speed bag? Scenarios like that usually trigger the brain to flash your entire life in front of you.

The fan was left with some cuts on the right side of his forehead after the brutal bludgeoning from Mike Tyson. If we’re being honest, the fan is lucky he’s still alive — and with an insane story to tell at parties. – Rappler.com