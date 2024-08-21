Petecio eyes 2028 Olympics with brother; Villegas targets medal repeat

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRIDE. Boxing medalists Nesthy Petecio (left) and Aira Villegas arrive at the welcome party for Filipino Olympians.

Olympic medalists Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas aim to continue Philippine boxing’s winning tradition, with the goal of claiming the elusive gold in the 2028 Los Angeles Games

MANILA, Philippines – Now 32, it would not be a surprise if boxer Nesthy Petecio decided to hang up her gloves and call it a career.

Yet Petecio, one of only four Filipino athletes to win multiple medals in the Olympics, still sees the possibility of competing in the 2028 edition in Los Angeles — this time, alongside her younger brother Norlan.

“Sabi niya sa akin bago umuwi, ‘Dalawang beses ka na nag-medal sa Olympics, bakit hindi ko kayang gawin yun?’ Natutuwa ako na nakita ko ang kapatid ko nagma-mature,” shared Petecio, who won a bronze in Paris and a silver in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

(He told me before coming home that if I could medal twice in the Olympics, maybe he could do it too. I’m happy to see my brother becoming more mature.)

“He then asked me to compete in Los Angeles, because we both could be there. And it’s such a great feeling to hear those words from him,” she added in Filipino.

“He is one of the reasons why I want to continue boxing [in the Olympics in] LA.”

Norlan, the 22-year-old who is also a member of the Philippine boxing team, played a huge role in Nesthy’s buildup for the 2024 Summer Games, serving as a sparring partner of his sister in the Metz training camp.

The third among seven siblings, Norlan was first trained by their father when he was 15. Standing at 5-foot-11, he made the national team cut in 2017 and has competed in the Southeast Asian Games, medaling in the 2023 edition.

But when the Los Angeles Olympics rolls around in 2028, Nesthy will be be 36 years old, while her brother will be 26.

So Nesthy knows the need to change strategies since age will play a huge factor, from her warmups to her fights to her recovery.

“Sabi ko sa coach ko, kung gusto ko pa maglaro, ipagpatuloy pa, kailangan ko munang pakiramdaman sarili ko at hindi masyadong magbuhos sa training,” the pride of Davao del Sur said.

(I told my coach that if I would continue competing, I would need to assess myself, I can’t go all out in training.)

“There are a lot of adjustments that we need to make. We are still planning what we should do,” Petecio continued.

“We will focus on developing my strength. As we get older, we will feel that we are getting older. We will lose our speed… [so we want] to focus on power. Even if I’m not at my best speed, my opponents will be able to feel my power.”

But for now, the two-time Olympic medalist plans to spend some quality time with her family and enjoy the incentives awarded by the government and private sponsors.

The feat also earned Petecio more endorsements, including as brand ambassador for the cryptocurrency digital exchange and wallet Coins.ph, where she was personally welcomed by CEO Wei Zhou at the company headquarters recently in Bonifacio Global City.

Villegas vows Olympic return

Petecio’s fellow boxer Aira Villegas, who won a bronze right on her Olympic debut in Paris, also eyes a repeat medal bid in the 2028 LA Games.

“Aware akong bronze medalist ako, pero hindi ko pa rin siya maramdaman kasi yung utak ko and yung feeling ko, hindi ko pa nakukuha yung gold, so kailangan kong abutin pa yung goal ko,” said the 29-year-old Villegas.

“Grateful pa rin ako sa lahat ng blessings, pero kailangan ko pa ring mag-trabaho para makamit ang goal ko.”

(I’m aware that I’m a bronze medalist, but I still haven’t felt it fully since in my mind and heart, I still haven’t won the gold. So I need to reach my goal. I’m still grateful for all the blessings, but I need to work hard to achieve my goal.)

Marcus Jarwin Manalo, the secretary-general of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, revealed that Villegas fought through injury and pain in her knee, foot, and shoulder during the Olympics.

“She had shoulder tendinopathy, mild ACL sprain, and compartment syndrome on her left foot,” Manalo said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, August 20.

“She first participated in sparring during the Metz training camp, and had her first actual sparring in Germany, two weeks before the Olympics,” he added.

Villegas sparred with some of her actual Paris opponents, helping her triumph over Morocco’s Yasmine Moutaqui during the round of 32 and Algeria’s Roumaysa Boualam in the round of 16.

The pride of Tacloban powered through recovery and rehab, surprisingly performing above expectations in her first Olympics.

“Big competition na ito, so ang focus ko doon is to get a medal,” said Villegas.

(It’s a big competition, so my focus there was to get a medal.) – Rappler.com