Nesthy Petecio inspires future Olympians’ dreams as boxing career winds down

WELCOME HOME. Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio during the welcome party for the Filipino Paris Olympians at Newport Hotel.

Boxing icon Nesthy Petecio, one of only four Filipinos to earn multiple Olympic medals, inspires the next generation to continue their own pursuits of greatness, whether in or out of sports

MANILA, Philippines – At the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Filipina boxing star Nesthy Petecio has cemented her place among the sport’s greatest figures.

Although her resume comes short of an Olympic gold medal, the 32-year-old veteran is still one of only four Filipinos to have earned multiple medals in the quadrennial showpiece, with a silver in the 2020 Tokyo Games and a bronze in Paris.

With her career just about to start sliding off from a highly respectable peak, Petecio is nonetheless looking forward to still competing at a high level, but more importantly, continuing to inspire the next generation of budding boxers, Olympians, and upstanding members of society in general.

Speaking at a capacity crowd mostly of elementary and high school students at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum after the Olympians’ welcome parade on Wednesday, August 14, the multi-awarded boxer had a short, but meaningful message to all those who came to see her and her fellow athletes.

“Sa mga kabataan po na nag-e-aim na sundan yung yapak po naming nandito lahat na nandito po sa harapan ninyo, wag niyo pong pigilan yung sarili ninyo. Wag niyo pong pigilan na abutin ang pangarap ninyo,” she said as she stood alongside the likes of fellow medalists Carlos Yulo and Aira Villegas.

“Lagi niyo pong tatandaan, sa bawat paghindi ni Lord, sa bawat pag-ayaw ni Lord na ibigay ang gusto natin, mas better ang plano ng Panginoon kaysa sa atin!“

(To the youth who aim to follow in our footsteps here, don’t hinder yourself. Don’t hinder your pursuit of your dreams. Always remember, with every no the Lord says, with His every denial of our wants, He always has a better plan than what we’ve thought of.)

As she has always done in her career, the ever-bubbly Petecio made the most of what may likely be her last appearance in an Olympic setting.

As it stands, boxing remains in threat of being scrapped from the 2028 Los Angeles Games, which would have been a difficult climb back up for Petecio regardless of verdict, given that she would be 36 years old by then.

However, the former world champion and two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist has nonetheless committed to a pursuit of the Asian Championships and the Asian Games — two events that she has yet to win gold at.

No matter what, Petecio will ride off into the sunset knowing she did not hinder herself in her quest for greatness. The Olympic gold may be forever out of reach after Paris, but as she said, maybe the Lord has better plans in store. – Rappler.com