Pacquiao insists no comeback in the works as DK Yoo charity fight rolls on

Manny Pacquiao won't open his doors yet to a full-time boxing return, but the former eight-division world champion wants to use his exhibition earnings to fund projects for homeless Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is not too keen on the idea of coming out of retirement just yet even as he is scheduled to fight South Korean YouTuber DK Yoo in a six-round exhibition in Seoul this December.

The eight-division world champion insisted that his fight is just a charity event for not only the war victims in Ukraine, but also for homeless families in the Philippines.

“I just want to work hard and make sure my condition is 100% so I can still show off my skills in the ring,” Pacquiao said in Filipino during a press conference at Shangri-La The Fort on Wednesday night, July 20,

“Although this is just a charity event to help people out, we will still prepare like it’s a championship fight.”

“I took this exhibition to help out more in need, so we can continue giving out homes to our countrymen who don’t have one,” he added. “I already have a lot of Pacman Villages started, but not yet finished. The income from this fight will be used for more homes.”

Each round in this six-round charity fight will only last two minutes, and both fighters did not agree to any weight limit. Yoo is currently hovering around the 175- to 180-pound range, while “Pacman” is only around 150-153.

Pacquiao last fought back in August 21, 2021, when he lost to Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision. He then announced his retirement from in-ring competition shortly after as he shifted his full attention to his Philippine presidential campaign.

Since placing third in the May 9 elections to eventual President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former Vice President Leni Robredo, the 43-year-old former Senator has enjoyed a quiet life outside the spotlight, and was recently seen with FC Barcelona team officials at their Camp Nou home pitch in Spain.

Should Pacquiao officially come out of retirement, that would mean a reset on the five-year wait for his Boxing Hall of Fame eligibility. – Rappler.com