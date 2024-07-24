Pacquiao works out in Tokyo, prepares for tallest foe ever

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BACK AT IT. Manny Pacquiao trains at Kyokuto Gym in Tokyo for his exhibition match against Japanese Rukiya Anpo.

Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring in an exhibition match against his tallest opponent yet – Rukiya Anpo, a 6-foot former Japanese kickboxer

MANILA, Philippines – Legendary Manny Pacquiao sweated it out on Wednesday afternoon, July 24, in preparation for his exhibition bout against Japanese Rukiya Anpo on Sunday, July 28, at the Saitama Super Arena.

Pacquiao, accompanied by his wife, Jinkee, and children, arrived in Japan late Tuesday, July 23.

Though the fight, set at a catchweight of 152 pounds, is only for three rounds, Pacquiao trained on and off for two months in General Santos City.

In his workout with head trainer Buboy Fernandez at the Kyokuto Gym in Tokyo, Pacquiao flashed the speed and power that made him boxing’s only eight-division world champion.

Pacquiao will be tackling his tallest opponent in the 6-foot Anpo, a 28-year-old former K-1 super lightweight champion and the 2021 K-1 welterweight Gran Prix runner-up.

Anjo, who trained in karate before concentrating on kickboxing, is an inch taller than Antonio Margarito, whom Pacquiao dominated for the World Boxing Council (WBC) super welterweight crown in 2010 in Arlington, Texas.

Plas Fernandez, who’s assisting his older brother Buboy in preparing the former senator for his return to the ring, told Rappler that Pacquiao will still do a light workout on Thursday.

Now 45 years old, Pacquiao retired in August 2021 after losing by unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao last fought in the ring in December 2022 when he beat South Korean martial artist DK Yoo via a lopsided unanimous decision. – Rappler.com