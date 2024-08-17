PH Olympic Committee confident of boxing’s inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

With new Olympic boxing body World Boxing approaching a 50-country minimum member count well before the 2028 Games, Filipino boxers may just have another shot at the elusive gold in LA amid a historic talent boom

MANILA, Philippines – The dream of bagging the elusive Olympic gold medal in boxing is still alive for the Philippines amid some doubts about the sport’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Now inching closer to its mandatory 50-National Olympic Committee (NOC) count, World Boxing, the newly-founded international federation, is set to bid to organize the meet in the quadrennial global showpiece.

Currently, World Boxing has 37 members, led by the Common Cause Alliance which broke away from the Russian-dominated International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2022. The alliance includes the Philippines, United States, Australia, and Canada, among others.

“We are with [World Boxing[ since the [IBA] was ousted due to bad governance,” POC chief Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said in Filipino during a forum held at Club Filipino in San Juan on Friday, August 16.

“The new international federation will definitely lobby for it — I think it’s close to 50 — so there is still hope for LA,” he added.

Organized by the International Olympic Committee in the past two Summer Olympics, boxing is currently not on the list of events calendared in the next games. It had been previously reported that the IOC is pushing for an early 2025 deadline to be able to include boxing in the menu.

Tolentino also pushed for a challenge and review system after repeated questions over judging in the three-round bouts, including Carlo Paalam’s split decision loss in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals.

“Even the (observing boxing officials) knew Paalam was winning, but one judge wasn’t convinced. I told them, ‘It’s your problem. What will happen now with LA?’ [Boxing will be gone] if you don’t improve and impose reforms,” remarked Tolentino.

“Almost all sports now have a challenge system and review, even basketball. They look to see if there was a foul. There’s replay, even other martial arts and fencing,” he continued.

“The president (Boris van der Vorst) said that World Boxing has been looking to develop an AI system which will determine how many punches were thrown, landed, and how many were solid.”

Longer pre-Olympic training camp in 2028

Following its best finish in the century-long participation of the country in the Summer Olympics, the POC looks to build and improve on the lessons from the Paris games.

The country took home two gold medals courtesy of gymnast Carlos Yulo, and two bronze medals through boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas.

POC secretary-general Wharton Chan pointed out that the training camp for the buildup to LA will be longer than the month-long endeavor many of the national athletes underwent.

“I’ll never say it’s perfect, there’s ups and downs, but now with the experience that we have, we have to be better,” Chan told Rappler during a thanksgiving party organized by Newport World Resorts in Pasay on Wednesday, August 14.

“We need at least two months. We must acclimatize them more, and let them give us the best performance ever. We must be ascending, not descending,” he added.

Nevertheless, the majority of Team Philippines, including Yulo, fencer Sam Catantan, and rower Joanie Delgaco, all sharpened their skills in the picturesque French city, training with world-class equipment.

Yulo, the country’s first double Olympic gold medalist, even enjoyed the services of a hyperbaric chamber, which helped him recover more quickly.

“[Yulo] said during his Malacañang speech that the one-month training period was enough help for him to acclimatize – the weather, the food, and the time zone,” Chan said.

“The difference of seeing the sun still shining at 10 pm was also a huge factor in helping him adjust.” – Rappler.com