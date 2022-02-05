Cuarto dangles world crown against Taduran in rematch

TITLE DUEL. Rene Mark Cuarto (left) checks in lighter than Pedro Taduran in the weigh-in.

After claiming he won their last bout, Pedro Taduran gets his rematch against Rene Mark Cuarto, who’s out to prove he deserves the IBF strawweight crown

MANILA, Philippines – Rene Mark Cuarto will be at his lightest ever when he defends the International Boxing Federation strawweight crown against former champion Pedro Taduran on Sunday, February 6, at the Digos City Coliseum.

Turned into a lean fighting machine by trainer Nonoy Neri, Cuarto checked in at 102 pounds on Saturday, three pounds less than Taduran, who was right at the division’s limit during the official weigh-in.

Rather than worry, however, Neri was happy with Cuarto’s weight.

“It’s okay because we worked on his speed during our almost four months of training,” Neri, better known as one of Manny Pacquiao’s assistant trainers before the Fighting Senator retired last year, said in Filipino.

The strategy, according to Neri, is for Cuarto to beat Taduran to the punch.

“As we all know, Taduran always goes forward and throws those punches,” said Neri. “Mark will wait for him and counter-punch. We’ll also surprise him with body shots.”

It was the same ploy Cuarto used to dethrone Taduran via a close but unanimous decision on February 27, 2021 in General Santos City.

In fact, Taduran’s camp continued to claim they won that bout and asked for a rematch.

The IBF granted Taduran’s wish and Cuarto readily agreed to prove that he was the better boxer.

According to Neri, he’ll be satisfied if Cuarto, who weighed 105 pounds during their first encounter, enters the ring at 112.

“We have a great training camp and I’m confident Mark will pull through again,” said Neri.

Apart from the three-pound discrepancy, the 5-foot-2 Cuarto will be giving away two inches in height as well as in reach to Taduran, who will have former world champion Tacy Macalos at his corner.

Cuarto totes a 19-win, 2-loss, 2-draw slate with 11 knockouts while Taduran owns a 14-3-1 card with 11 KOs.

The 25-year-old Cuarto, born in Jose Dalman, Zamboanga Del Norte, is under MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions headed by Sean Gibbons while Taduran, who is also 25 years old, hails from Libon, Albay. Taduran is with Hardstone Monis Promotions of Art Monis. – Rappler.com