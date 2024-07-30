No medal repeat as Eumir Marcial drops opening bout in Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FACE TO FACE. Boxer Eumir Felix Marcial of the Philippines in action against Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the round of 16 of the men's 80kg in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a stunning turn of events, Eumir Marcial bows to Uzbekistan's Turabek Khabibullaev as one of the Philippines' top medal bets loses his opening fight

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial bid goodbye to his medal repeat bid after a shocking exit from the Paris Olympics.

In a stunning turn of events, Marcial bowed to Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev via unanimous decision in the round of 16 of the men’s 80kg at the North Paris Arena on Tuesday, July 30 (Wednesday, July 31, Manila time).

One of the Philippines’ top medal bets, Marcial – who won bronze in the Tokyo Games – got the boot in his opening bout as Khabibullaev won with scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

Marcial, 28, held the advantage in experience over the 20-year-old Uzbek, but the 5-foot-11 Filipino found the taller Khabibullaev a tough nut to crack.

The 6-foot-1 Khabibullaev kept Marcial at bay with his jab and rock-solid defense to win the first two rounds, including a shutout in the opening salvo, and practically seal the deal.

Although Marcial clinched the third round, Khabibullaev did enough to claim the unanimous decision victory and advance to the quarterfinals.

Marcial had to move up to 80kg after his original weight class of 75kg, where he bagged bronze in Tokyo, got scrapped for Paris.

The pride of Zamboanga City qualified for his second straight Olympics by reaching the finals of the Asian Games, where he lost to China’s Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan, another taller foe.

With Marcial eliminated, only four boxers remain in the running as the Philippines hopes to capture an elusive Olympic boxing gold medal.

Aira Villegas (women’s 50kg) and Nesthy Petecio (57kg) won their opening fights, while Carlo Paalam (men’s 57kg) and Hergie Bacyadan (women’s 75kg) start their respective campaigns on Wednesday. – Rappler.com