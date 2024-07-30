Nesthy Petecio takes taller Indian to school for breezy win in Olympic opener

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HEAD SHOT. Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in action against Jaismine Lamboria of India in the round of 32 of the women's 57kg division in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nesthy Petecio proves to be too experienced as she puts on a boxing clinic against India's Jaismine Lamboria in the women's 57kg division in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Nesthy Petecio schooled a foe 10 years her junior for a rousing opening win in the Paris Olympics.

Petecio, 32, proved to be too experienced as she beat India’s Jaismine Lamboria via unanimous decision in the round of 32 of the women’s 57kg class at the North Paris Arena on Tuesday, July 30 (Wednesday, July 31, Manila time).

The five judges scored it 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of the Filipina, who put on a boxing clinic against the 22-year-old Lamboria.

Petecio faced a significant height and reach disadvantage, although she ended up controlling the tempo of the fight as Lamboria struggled to land clean shots.

With the victory seemingly in the bag after winning the first two rounds, Petecio took it slow in the final salvo – perhaps to save her energy for her upcoming bouts – but not without showcasing her ring prowess.

At one point in the third round, Petecio flaunted impressive head movement, leaving Lamboria punching the air.

Up next for Petecio is reigning European Games champion Amina Zidani of France as they lock horns in the round of 16 on Friday, August 2 (Saturday, August 3, Manila time).

If Petecio advances, she will be up against formidable opponents, with Italy’s Irma Testa and Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova, who went one-two in the previous world championships, also in the same bracket.

The national boxing team got off to a promising start as Aira Villegas aced her first test in the women’s 50kg class, defeating Morocco’s Yasmine Mouttaki in the round of 32.

Eumir Marcial (men’s 80kg), Carlo Paalam (men’s 57kg), and Hergie Bacyadan (women’s 75kg) open their respective campaigns on Wednesday. – Rappler.com