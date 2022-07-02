Cuarto yields IBF world crown to Valladares in split decision

Rene Cuarto drops his IBF minimumweight belt to hometown bet Daniel Valladares in Mexico, leaving the Philippines with one last world champion standing

MANILA, Philippines – Rene Mark Cuarto yielded the IBF (International Boxing Federation) minimumweight belt to Mexican Daniel Valladares via split decision on Friday, July 1 (Saturday, July 2, Manila time), in Monterrey, Mexico.

A strong performance in the last two rounds proved enough for Valladares to earn the nod of two judges, 116-111 and 115-112, respectively, while the third judge sided with Cuarto, 114-113.

The outcome could have been different had referee Wes Milton not rule a knockdown caused by Cuarto’s right cross in the 8th round as a slip, and deducted one point from the Filipino for a loose glove lace in the 10th.

Cuarto inflicted a bloody cut on the side of Valladares’ left eye in the 4th round, but failed to follow up as the Mexican resorted to fighting from the outside with his sharp jabs.

An overhand right by Cuarto jarred Valladares in the 3rd, but the Mexican was able to throw some counters.

Valladares, who succeeded in his second crack at the 105-pound crown after a 4th-round technical draw with Filipino Pedro Taduran in 2020, raised his record to 26-3 with 15 knockouts. Cuarto, who defended the title against Taduran in February, fell to 20-3-2 with 11 knockouts.

MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons was disappointed with the outcome, especially with the non-knockdown call and the point deduction, and wanted a rematch.

With Cuarto dethroned, the Philippines is left with one last world champion in Mark Magsayo, the WBC (World Boxing Council) featherweight king. – Rappler.com