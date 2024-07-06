Ryan Garcia expelled by WBC president Sulaiman after social media comments

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ryan Garcia, the former super featherweight champion suffering from substance abuse, has declined the WBCs ‘multiple attempts’ to help

Former super featherweight champion Ryan Garcia has been expelled from the World Boxing Council (WBC) after making discriminatory remarks on social media, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said.

American Garcia, who had his win over super lightweight champion Devin Haney in April overturned after he tested positive for ostarine, had made several disparaging comments targeting Black people and Muslims.

“I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination,” Sulaiman said on X on Thursday, July 4.

“I fear for [Ryan’s] well-being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse.”

Garcia’s family said the boxer has been struggling with mental health issues for years, and they would ensure he receives the necessary help.

“Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion. These do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised,” they said in a statement. – Rappler.com