Tough draw for Bacyadan as Paalam, Marcial earn first-round byes for Olympic boxing

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BOXER. Hergie Bacyadan in action for the Philippines in the second World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Olympics in Bangkok, Thailand.

Boxer Hergie Bacyadan faces a tall order in her Olympic debut for the Philippines after being drawn with a top seed and former world champion

MANILA, Philippines – Hergie Bacyadan got dealt a tough hand, while Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam earned first-round byes as the brackets for the Paris Olympics boxing competitions were determined on Thursday, July 25.

Debuting in the Games, Bacyadan faces a tall order in the women’s 75kg after being drawn with top seed Li Qian of China for their round of 16 duel on Wednesday, July 31.

Li boasts of impressive credentials, winning an Olympic bronze in Rio de Janeiro and silver in Tokyo on top of gold medals in the Women’s World Boxing Championships, Asian Games, and Asian Amateur Boxing Championships.

If Bacyadan overcomes Li, she needs just one more win to guarantee herself of an Olympic medal.

Marcial (men’s 80kg) and Paalam (men’s 57kg) advanced to the round of 16 as they both begin their golden quests on Wednesday.

Paalam, who moved up in weight after bagging silver in the men’s 52kg category in Tokyo, battles Ireland’s Jude Gallagher, while Marcial tangles with Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev.

The draw has also put Marcial on track for a potential rematch with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak three years after the Filipino settled for bronze following a split decision loss in their semifinal bout in Tokyo.

Like Bacyadan, Paalam and Marcial must win twice for a sure medal.

Meanwhile, Nesthy Petecio (women’s 57kg) and Aira Villegas (women’s 50kg) start their respective campaigns in the round of 32.

Villegas will be the first Philippine boxer in action as she fights Morocco’s Yasmine Mouttaki on Monday, July 29, before Petecio opens her bid of improving the silver she won in Tokyo against India’s Jaismine Lamboria on Tuesday, July 30.

The boxing competitions will run until August 10. – Rappler.com