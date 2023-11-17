Fury-Usyk heavyweight title fight scheduled for February in Riyadh

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLASH. Oleksandr Usyk (right) and Tyson Fury during the press conference for their February 2023 heavyweight title fight.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk both look to become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis last achieved the feat in 1999

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 17 next year, organizers announced on Thursday, November 16.

Britain’s Fury is the WBC world champion while Ukrainian Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts. Both have unbeaten records.

Contracts were signed in September for a proposed December 23 date, although that was never confirmed and slid after Fury’s near defeat to former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a non-title bout in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

Heavyweight boxing’s last undisputed world champion was Britain’s Lennox Lewis in 1999, but this time, four belts are up for grabs for the first time.

After the announcement, a tense confrontation occurred between the boxers during a press conference, resulting in their eventual separation.

“You’re welcome to be sharing a ring with the future undisputed heavyweight champion – me,” the 35-year-old Fury said.

“You know what’s coming, you’re getting smashed to pieces. You’re fighting the best British heavyweight there’s ever been.”

Usyk, 36, responded that he did not listen to anything Fury says, focusing on the match.

“When the Lord gives me Tyson in my hands, I will do my job,” he said.

Later, Usyk said that he saw the match as a chance to give back to all those who supported him.

“Its a big opportunity, (being) undisputed, for my family, country and people who now defend my country,” he said. – Rappler.com