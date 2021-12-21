Saludar brothers eye titles versus Moloney, Pacheco

BROTHERS. Victor (left) and Froilan Saludar are going against Erick Rosa Pacheco and Jason Moloney, respectively.

It will be a family affair for Victor and Froilan Saludar as their fights are happening on the same day

Brothers Victor and Froilan Saludar will figure in title fights on Tuesday, December 21, at separate venues in different time zones.

The younger Victor is targeting the World Boxing Association minimumweight crown against Erick Rosa Pacheco at the Hotel Catalonia, Malecon Center, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, while Froilan is seeking the vacant World Boxing Organization Oriental super flyweight belt against Andrew Moloney at The Star Event Centre in Sydney, Australia.

While the 21-year-old Pacheco holds the better record (4-0), the 31-year-old Victor holds the edge in experience having fought 25 times and winning 21 of them, 11 by knockout.

Pacheco, dubbed the Mini PacMan, however, has an illustrious amateur career, chalking 356 wins against just four losses.

Both Victor, a former World Boxing Organization champion, and Pacheco checked in at exactly 105 pounds during the official weigh-in on Monda, December 20.

While Victor is given decent chances against Pacheco, Froilan is tagged the heavy underdog against Moloney. Moloney’s trilogy with Joshua Franco ended badly as the Australian lost the first and third bouts with the second declared a “no decision” when the referee declared that a headbutt had caused the swelling on the American’s eye.

Moloney (21-2 with 14 knockouts) wants to get back on track but knows Froilan (32-4-1, 22 knockouts) will be no pushover.

“This is a must-win fight for me,” Moloney told the ring. “We have taken on a tough test in Froilan Saludar and I’m hoping that a win over him will push me right back up the ratings and hopefully into a world title fight in 2022.”

Moloney is listed as a -1500 favorite with Froilan at +800. It means a 1500 wager on Moloney earns just $100 if the Australian wins. A $100-bet on Froilan nets $800 if the Filipino prevails.

The 32-year-old Froilan tipped the scales at 114.3 pounds during the official weigh-in, a fraction lighter than Moloney’s 114.7 pounds.

Another Filipino veteran, Richie Mepranum (36-8-1, 11 knockouts), will battle Sam Goodman (9-0, 5 knockouts) for the vacant WBO super bantamweight belt. – Rappler.com