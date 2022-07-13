Nietes falls to Ioka in rematch as PH remains without world champion

NO REPEAT. Donnie Nietes' crack at a world title ends in a loss to Kazuto Ioka in their rematch.

Donnie Nietes fails in his bid to reclaim the WBO super flyweight title as Kazuto Ioka defends his belt with a unanimous decision win

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines remains without a current world boxing champion.

Outpunched and bloodied by Kazuto Ioka, Donnie Nietes failed in his bid to reclaim the WBO super flyweight title as the Japanese champion defended his belt with a unanimous decision win in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, July 13.

Ioka earned scores of 118-110, 120-108, and 117-111 to exact revenge on Nietes, who hacked out a split decision win in their first meeting in December 2018 for the same WBO crown.

Now 40, Nietes had sought to end the Philippines’ dry spell in title fights after Mark Magsayo left the country with no world champion.

Magsayo yieled the WBC featherweight title to Mexican Rey Vargas via a split decision defeat a couple of days ago.

But Ioka, who is seven years younger, refused to lose before his compatriots as he controlled the pace from the get-go with his aggressiveness, which Nietes failed to match.

As the rounds progressed, Ioka started to assert his jabs and bombarded Nietes with body punches, forcing the four-division world champion to backtrack.

Already behind in the cards, Nietes’ bid was further hampered when he sustained a deep cut in the left eye following a clash of heads.

It provided Ioka a visible target as the Japanese four-division world champion avenged his split decision loss to Nietes on New Year’s Eve in 2018 in Macau.

Knowing his only chance of reversing the outcome was a knockout, Nietes summoned the last ounce of his fading strength and turned aggressor in the 12th and last round. By then, however, Ioka still appeared fresh and was never in trouble.

Ioka, still in his prime at 33, raised his record to 29-2 with 15 knockouts and showed why he’s the favorite entering the 115-pound bout.

Nietes, on the other hand, dropped to 43-2-6 with 23 knockouts and appeared ripe for retirement. – Rappler.com