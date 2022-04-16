Sports broadcaster Boyet Sison dies

‘You were always one of the kindest in the newsroom, Papa B’

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran sports broadcaster Boyet Sison died on Saturday, April 16. He was 58.

Sison hosted several television and radio sports programs since the early 2000s, including Hardball, which he co-hosted with Bill Velasco on ANC from 2006 to 2020, and Fastbreak on DZMM from 2007 to 2020.

“My life will never be the same without you, my brother, my comrade, my friend,” Velasco said in a Facebook post.

“Throughout all the battles we fought – even with one another – you remained kind. You still saw the good in everyone, Boyet. I will miss that most of all.”

Sison, who also worked as a game announcer in various sports including the PBA, had been posting updates about his health condition on social media. He said he had been experiencing stomach pains and was admitted at Delos Santos Medical Center in Quezon City.

In his last Facebook post on Thursday, just right before his surgery, Sison asked for prayers and thanked everyone who extended “messages of inspiration” and financial help.

Sison, who started as a disc jockey, last worked as host of “Alam N’yo Ba?,” a segment of ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast TV Patrol.

“You were always one of the kindest in the newsroom, Papa B, even when I was new, most especially as I was new,” said ABS-CBN host and former volleyball star Gretchen Ho.

“You always talked so passionately about sports, food and music. I remember you sharing stories about your weekend escapades in the Salcedo Market, and how you’d sneak in a DJ gig from time to time. I’m glad you had the chance to show more of this side of you to the world before you passed on, even if it was mostly via FB live during the pandemic.”

In complete and utter shock. Thanks for the friendship partner! RIP Papa B. Will never forget our run together on HARDBALL on ANC! Condolences to all he has left behind. Very sad day. pic.twitter.com/3gMroVLKBe — Boom Gonzalez (@gamedaywithboom) April 16, 2022

Alam niyo ba na Boyet taught me how to tie a bowtie the proper way? Alam niyo ba na Boyet Sison was my favorite 80s disco DJ?



I love you @boyetjsison rest in peace. We will see each other when my time comes as well.



Boyet Sison signing off. pic.twitter.com/bWA1tzsiTJ — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) April 16, 2022

