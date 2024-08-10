‘Brazilippines’: Brazil-Philippines ‘alliance’ at Olympics takes social media by storm 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As athletes race to make their respective countries proud, another level of sportsmanship buds in the midst of the high-pressure event: an unofficial alliance between Brazilians and Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines – Happening every four years, the Olympics is the most-awaited international sporting event. The best of the best athletes are sent by their home countries to vie for a spot on the podium.

While not all fans can attend and watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live, sports enthusiasts are able to keep up with the latest developments online. As athletes race to make their respective countries proud, another level of sportsmanship buds in the midst of the high-pressure event: an unofficial alliance between Brazilians and Filipinos.

Whenever a contender from the two countries wins, the other is on the sidelines (or the X space) cheering them on, celebrating the victory as if it were their own. When the Philippines wins, Brazil does, too, and vice versa.

The fun is so widely acknowledged by both countries that netizens from each country crafted nicknames for each other: Filiprimos (Filipino-primos) and Brazinsans (brazil-pinsans) – both of which play on the word “cousin” in Portuguese and Filipino, respectively. Together, they’re Brazilippines.

this whole cousin thing between brazil & philippines is probably one of the best to come out of this olympics. we even got nicknames for each other— filiprimos (filipino-primos) & brazinsans (brazil-pinsans). GOTTA LOVE BRASILIPINAS 🇵🇭🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/on1cB0qVaR — ian 🇵🇸 (@whitmanike) August 5, 2024

It all started when Carlos Yulo won his first gold medal in artistic gymnastics. A Brazilian X user posted, “a Filipino won a gold medal and it’s gold for Brazil too because we are cousins.” The X post quickly gained traction, prompting other Filipinos and Brazilian social media users to partake in the joint celebration.

um filipino ganhou medalha de ouro e é ouro pro brasil também porque somos primos pic.twitter.com/zo8IDtJ0XX — salto cunty da beyoncé 🐝 (@byungerking) August 3, 2024

“When someone with Filipino blood wins, Filipinos are proud. It doesn’t matter if [they’re] only half Filipino. When a Filipino wins, Brazilians are proud because they consider us relatives despite the fact that there is no blood relation. Brazilian patriotism is on another level,” another X user quipped.

When someone with Filipino blood wins, Filipinos are proud. It doesn't matter if it's only half Filipino. When a Filipino wins, Brazilians are proud because they consider us relatives despite the fact that there is no blood relation. Brazilian patriotism is on another level. 😂 https://t.co/WqMuebHneu — Anjiólina Nakaya (@neuroAnjiolina) August 3, 2024

When Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade also took home a gold medal in the floor exercise event in women’s artistic gymnastics, online “Brazilipinos” cheered – making both athletes’ top podium finishes even more memorable for the two countries.

MATCHING GOLD MEDALS ON FLOOR EXERCISE 🥳🥳🥳 we truly are cousins 🇵🇭🤝🇧🇷 https://t.co/lW7GOJY4sf pic.twitter.com/DRn9xysqvq — Shirai 3 (@zou_jingyuan) August 5, 2024

And when Yulo made history by snagging his second-straight gold medal, the celebration continued. “Another gold for our friend Carlos Yulo. Brazilippines supremacy,” a Brazilian user wrote.

MAIS UM OURO PRO NOSSO AMIGO CARLOS YULO BRAZILIPPINES SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/oBr2tg8Eow — 👾 (@zhoufeidu) August 4, 2024

To add to the list of why Brazilians and Filipinos seem to be true cousins, one user pointed this fact out:

brazilippines truly a phenomenon bc i just learned we dont need a visa to travel to brazil skdkskjsjs https://t.co/kXpbGt90wk — kevinito (@kevsturrr) August 4, 2024

A Brazilian artist also made a chibi version of the “cousins” raising their hands and medals.

Brazilippines = gold pic.twitter.com/MzN3h9azZi — ᚾᚨᚾᚨ🕷️ in the depths of Tuonela (@vvTwTvv) August 8, 2024

A 2021 X thread even resurfaced and unveiled the probable reason why these countries are sisters from different geographical locations. The thread pointed out the two countries’ shared love for eating avocado as a sweet dessert, Brazilians’ and Filipinos’ similar humor, and their practice of lining the walls outside of their houses with broken glass to prevent theft, among many other things.

brazil and the philippines are the same country and i can prove it: a thread by a brazilian with a lot of filipino friends pic.twitter.com/gp0X8ZKsWA — meatier 🥇🥇🥇 (@niigoki_) May 22, 2021

We are not exaggerating this union as the “cousins” – or the “Brazinsans” and “Filiprimos” – have already made a flag.

When the Brazilian women’s football team were gearing up to go against Spain, which colonized the Philippines, Brazilian netizens quickly dedicated the match to Filipinos.

PHILIPPINES THIS ONE IS FOR YOU GUYS https://t.co/ElCsw78APk — lou reading things (@lazyuniverses) August 6, 2024

And when Brazil eventually won the match against the world champions, Filipinos cherished the victory along with them.

BRAZIL BEAT SPAIN AND WE BEAT THEM TOO BECAUSE WE ARE COUSINS !! pic.twitter.com/dpSo4YLyp9 — ø (@LuninRMA) August 6, 2024

Brazil and the Philippines’ relationship – whether sisters or cousins – is a testament to the Olympic Oath of doing it all in the true spirit of sportsmanship. Despite the obvious pressure to bring home the bacon, it’s a beautiful thing to witness two countries cheering for each other. – with reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern. She is taking up English language studies at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.