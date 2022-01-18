Bren, Omega to represent PH in maiden Mobile Legends Women’s Invitational

FEMALE SQUAD. Just like their male counterparts, Bren Victress will carry the flag on the world stage.

Bren Victress and Omega Empress will duke it out against some of the best all-female squads from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, and Laos

MANILA, Philippines – Bren Victress and Omega Empress have been named as the Philippines’ representative to the inaugural Mobile Legends Women’s Invitational, which will be staged from January 27 to 30.

The two Filipino teams will duke it out against some of the best all-female squads from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, and Laos for the bulk of the $15,000 prize pool.

Other participating teams include Malaysia’s Karra and On Air Pipol, Singapore’s Lugiami, Laos’ IDNS Princess, and Cambodia’s Impunity Starlets.

The tournament organizers have yet to announce the two teams from Indonesia.

Composed of Ashlie “Ashqt” Arevalo, Lyn “Defrost” Mamasainged, Alexandria “Lexaaa” Dardo, Krizzia Mae “Krish” Edangalino, Denise “Taro” Marasigan, Ayezha “Ashee” Alampayan, Bren will tangle with IDNS, Impunity, Karra an an Indonesian squad in Group A.

Omega, comprised of Mery Christine “Meraaay” Vivero, Sheen “Shinoa” Perez, Rica Fatima “Amore” Amores, Fatima Phoebe “Fibii” Taburnal, and Kaye “Keishi” Alpuerto, will face On Air Pipol, Lugiami, and an Indonesian team in Group B.

The top four squads from each group will advance to the playoffs, where every series is a sudden death. – Rappler.com