Standhardinger shines as Hong Kong edges Alab Pilipinas
MANILA, Philippines – Christian Standhardinger hit timely buckets down the stretch to help the Hong Kong Eastern Sports Club survive Alab Pilipinas, 92-89, on Sunday, November 19, in the ASEAN Basketball League at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Standhardinger, who serves as the Heritage import, scored 6 straight points to give Hong Kong a 92-89 lead with 5 seconds left in the game.
Josh Urbiztondo heaved a shot from half court for a potential game-tying triple for Alab but it rimmed out.
Standhardinger finished with team-highs of 26 points and 14 rebounds on top of 4 assists and 2 steals. – Rappler.com
