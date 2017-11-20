Donald Trump takes it out on social media to respond to LaVar Ball's ungratefulness

MANILA, Philippines – US President Donald Trump continues his dramatic saga with sports figures this 2017.

After successfully intervening in the shoplifting case of UCLA players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jaden Hill, Trump released his frustrations on Twitter of LaVar Ball – LiAngelo's father – who was "ungrateful" for his son's release in China.

"LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!," Trump tweeted.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

The US President said he had personally asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to look into the case of the UCLA players during his first Asia-Pacific tour in November 2017. Because of his intervention, Trump said, the basketball players were spared sentences of 5 to 10 years.

Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Trump's tweets were in response to LaVar's interview with ESPN's Arash Markazi, where he downplayed the US President's efforts to free the LiAngelo and his team mates.

"Who? What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out," said LaVar on Friday, November 17.

After claiming to not be interested in making any more statements on the matter, LaVar fired another verbal jab on the president on Sunday, November 19

“Did he go visit them in jail?” Ball asked. “Did you go visit them in jail? If you went to visit them in jail then I would say, ‘thank you’."

The once-detained UCLA players arrived in Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, November 14, but are indefinitely suspended by the team after they addressed the media on the following day.

"I’d like to start off by saying sorry for stealing from the stores in China," said LiAngelo in the press conference.

"I didn’t exercise my best judgement and I was wrong for that. I apologize to my family, my coaches, my team mates and UCLA for letting so many people down. I also apologize to the people in China for causing them so much trouble."

The second Ball brother also extended his gratitude to Trump for their kind assistance in bringing them home. The US President then sent out tweets in response, asking them to also thank President Xi and the Chinese government.





To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You're welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

....your release possible and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

