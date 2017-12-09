(UPDATED) This marks the first time multiple countries will jointly host the basketball World Cup

Published 9:03 PM, December 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Philippines would not get denied this time.

After losing to China for the hosting rights of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the Philippines, together with Japan and Indonesia, have successfully won their bid to host the quadrennial meet’s 2023 edition.

Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, which will be automatically seeded for the World Cup, edged another joint bid by South American countries Argentina and Uruguay. Basketball powerhouses Turkey and Russia earlier withdrew their bids.

This will be the first time multiple countries will host the basketball World Cup.

Part the 10-man delegation that went to Geneva, Switzerland to present before the FIBA Central Board, the governing body for basketball, were Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas head honchos Al Panlilio and Sonny Barrios, longtime basketball patron Manny Pangilinan and Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes.

Victory! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! #BasketballIsComingHome #PlayLouderIn2023 #FIBAWC2023 in Manila — Chot Reyes (@coachot) December 9, 2017

We did it! Philippines will host 2023 FIBA World Cup. God bless us. #PlayLouderIn2013 — Manny V. Pangilinan (@iamMVP) December 9, 2017

.@FIBA chooses the Philippines-Japan-Indonesia to host @FIBAWC 2023!!! And the country explodes!!! #PlayLouderIn2023 pic.twitter.com/iKDUENLVTs — Gerard Anthony Naval (@gerardnaval) December 9, 2017

The Philippines, which last hosted World Cup in 1978, will host 16 of the 32 qualified countries in 2023 while Japan (Okinawa) and Indonesia (Jakarta) will be home to 8 countries each.

When Philippines hosted the 1978 World Cup, the tournament was still called FIBA World Basketball or Mundo Basket.

Countries which will advance to the semifinals and the finals will then play in the Philippines, possibly at the 50,000-seater Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. – Rappler.com